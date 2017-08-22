BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99: Vince Vaughan Goes Bald And Tattooed in New Poster

Bone Tomahawk's S. Craig Zahler is looking to make a quick splash on the festival circuit this Fall with his latest, Brawl in Cell Block 99. RLJE Films is releasing the flick In U.S. theaters on October 6, 2017 then On Demand & Digital HD on October 13, 2017. A new, attention grabbing, poster has popped up, take a look.

A former boxer named Bradley loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

Now everyone will want to see what a bald, tattooed, Vince Vaughan looks like on screen! Brawl in Cell Block 99 plays at the Venice, Toronto and Fantastic Fest film festivals next month. Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Don Johnson, and Marc Blucas star.