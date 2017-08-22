BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99: Vince Vaughan Goes Bald And Tattooed in New Poster

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Indie Features International Videos Movie Posters Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works
A former boxer named Bradley loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.