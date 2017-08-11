Watch: Edgar Wright Reveals His Favorite Movies Of 2017

As it was clear since his early works, Edgar Wright is a true cinema aficionado. His latest movie, Baby Driver, is the writer/director’s love letter to the great car chase films from the likes of Walter Hill (The Driver), William Friedkin (The French Connection) and George Miller (Mad Max), all driven by a non-stop soundtrack that features both popular and obscure tracks of such diverse genres as rock ’n’ roll, punk, soul and hip hop.

Baby Driver, one of the year’s best films for sure, opened in Mexico on August 10 - under the title Baby: El aprendiz del crimen - and I had the chance to interview Mr. Wright during his recent visit. Being the film buff that he is, I had to ask him some geeky questions... and now you can watch Wright while he reveals his favorites movies of 2017 (so far) and also the film that his friend Quentin Tarantino made him watch prior to shooting Baby Driver. Enjoy!