Watch Vince Vaughn in First BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99 Trailer

S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk) is back in action with his sophomore film, Brawl in Cell Block 99. The first teaser for the film has premiered over on distributor RLJE's YouTube channel and it features a bald, tattooed, Vince Vaughan in a role unlike any he's played before.

RLJE Films will release Brawl in theaters on October 6, 2017 and then On Demand and Digital HD on October 13, 2017.

Synopsis: A former boxer named Bradley loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies.

When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

Besides Vince Vaughn, the film stars Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Don Johnson and Marc Blucas.