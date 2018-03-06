Blood Window Pinamar 2018: TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID, TRAUMA and TERRIFIED Launch Inaugural Festival

Blood Window, arguably one of the biggest influencers in the LatAm genre community, is holding its first ever film festival at the end of this month in the coastal city of Pinamar, Argentina.

Though they may be starting small, over a three day weekend, their program clearly packs a wallop as it includes many of the great LatAm titles from the festival circuit like Trauma, Terrified, What the Waters Left Behind and Tigers Are Not Afraid.

Aiming to be more than just a film festival Blood Window Pinamar also provides numerous experiences like a zombie walk, cosplay exhibitions and live shows. There will also be a tribute program for the Sitges festival, a sample of photos, historical posters and festival memorabilia.

Seeing as our love for terrific festival posters knows no bounds how about this artwork from Flavio Greco Paglia? Awesome and horrific stuff.

Looks like we have to get ourselves to Argentina sooner than later.