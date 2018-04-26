DOWNRANGE: Exclusive Clip and Alternate Poster for Kitamura's Thriller

Downrange arrives on the streaming service Shudder today, April 26th. Tomorrow it opens in NYC at Brooklyn's Nitehawk Cinema. Director Ryuhei Kitamura will be attending midnight screenings on both the 27th and 28th!
Six college students on the way home in a carpool are stranded on an isolated road (in the middle of BFE as one puts it so eloquently) when a tire blows. Just when one of them realizes that this is no accident shots ring out and bodies begin to mount up. A shooter has been waiting for someone to come into his field of fire and these students are his next victims unless they can find a way out.