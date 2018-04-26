DOWNRANGE: Exclusive Clip and Alternate Poster for Kitamura's Thriller

Downrange arrives on the streaming service Shudder today, April 26th. Tomorrow it opens in NYC at Brooklyn's Nitehawk Cinema. Director Ryuhei Kitamura will be attending midnight screenings on both the 27th and 28th!

Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip and an alternate poster to share with you, which you will find below. We have also included in the gallery the pull quote poster because that guy quoted in the top left corner of it clearly cannot be trusted.

Enjoy!