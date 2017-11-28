Christmas Comes Early: HOUNDS OF LOVE Returns to Select U.S. Theatres

Fans of hard-hitting survival thrillers who want another shot at seeing Hounds of Love on the big screen will have their wish granted next month. From December 6 till December 22, a select number of theatres across the United States will participate in one-night only "Horror Holiday" presentations of Ben Young's internationally acclaimed debut, an event that is sure to send subzero chills down everyone’s spine.

The film, set in Perth during the 1987 Christmas period, taps into the real-life terrors perpetrated by a murderous couple. It centers on the abduction of Vicki (a brilliant Ashleigh Cummings) and her struggle to escape her demented captors (the equally phenomenal Stephen Curry and Emma Booth).

Haunting and evocative without having to resort to the gratuity of torture porn, Hounds of Love “tackles an easily sensationalized narrative with uncanny poise and a sharp understanding of the power of empathetic identification.” (Click here for the full review.) The first and final scenes are masterstrokes of visual storytelling that bring you uncomfortably close to the action.

If you feel like taking a break from the sweetness that accompanies Christmas and are not afraid to send your heart racing a hundred miles a minute, Hounds of Love could be your cure for Santa Claus.

See all participating theatres listed below and be sure to check the tantalizing trailer at the bottom. (For tickets, head on over to Hounds of Love's official website).

12/6 – Boston Underground Film Festival presents at the Somerville Theater (Boston, MA)

12/12 – BeyondFest presents at the Laemmle Royal featuring a Q&A with Writer/Director Ben Young (Los Angeles, CA)

12/12 – Syndicated (Brooklyn, NY)

12/12 – Palace Picture House (Chattanooga, TN)

12/12 – Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake (Denver, CO)

12/12 – Oaks Theater (Pittsburgh, PA)

12/14 – Charlotte Film Society (Charlotte, NC)

12/15 – Screenland Tapcade (Kansas City, MO)

12/15 – Nitehawk Cinema (Brooklyn, NY)

12/22 – Philly Unnamed Film Festival presents at South St. Pop Up Cinema