Fantaspoa 2018: Second Wave Includes ATERRADOS, TRAUMA, SNOWFLAKE and VAMPIRE CLAY

One of the premiere LatAm genre film festivals, Fantaspoa, is mere weeks away from dropping a tonne of genre goodness to attendees in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
And staying true to their mission the second wave of titles have been announced and familiar names keep popping up. Demián Rugna's Aterrados and Lucio A. Rojas' Trauma will make their Brazilian premieres at the fest. Other Spanish language titles include Framed and Mater a Dios, the latter takes a while to get its footing but the influence of Álex de la Iglesia is deeply ingrained in it.
International titles, making their mark on the international circuit and coming to Fantaspoa, include Snowflake and Vampire Clay.
Finally, the list of guests coming to the festival continues to grow. I see that adult film icon-turned-actress Stoya is coming to the festival to support Ederlezi Rising, which was announced in the first wave. Lucio A. Rojas is hopping over from Chile for Trauma and he usually has some of his super leading ladies join him on tour.
The complete list of newly added titles and guests is below in the announcement.
Brazil's Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America, is proud to reveal the second wave of programming selected for their upcoming fourteenth edition, running from May 17th through June 3rd, 2018. The celebrated genre film fest, which takes place annually in the lakeside city of Porto Alegre will announce their full line-up, containing more than 100 films from around the world, on the second week of May.
Twenty new features are being announced today, in addition to the seventeen previously announced, which included Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, Mohawk, The Ranger, Ederlezi Rising, and Les Garçons Sauvages.
Along with previously announced "Masters of Horror" creator Mick Garris, director William Lustig will also receive a career achievement award at the 2018 festival. Lustig, whose films include Maniac, Uncle Sam, and the Maniac Cop trilogy, is also the CEO of Blue Underground, an American entertainment company specializing in the distribution of obscure exploitation films.
New attending talent includes Hernan Aguilar, Gabriela Amaral Almeida, Guillermo Amoedo, Thomas Aske Berg, Lazar Bodroza, Gonzalo Calzada, Caye Casas, Manuel Facal, Samuel Galli, Aryeh Hasfari, Adolfo J. Kolmerer, Marc Martínez Jordán, David Masterson, Michael Peterson, Albert Pintó, Lucio A. Rojas, Tilman Singer, Stoya, and Paul Urkijo Alijo.
Aterrados (Demián Rugna, Argentina) - Brazilian Premiere
Berlin Falling (Ken Duken, Germany) - Brazilian Premiere
BraveStorm (Jun'ya Okabe, Japan) - Latin American Premiere
Errementari (Paul Urkijo Alijo, Spain/France) - Latin American Premiere
Family (Veronica Kedar, Israel, Germany) - Latin American Premiere
Fiesta Nibiru (Manuel Facal, Uruguay) - Latin American Premiere
Friendly Beast (Gabriela Amaral Almeida, Brazil) - Regional Premiere
Framed (Marc Martínez Jordán, Spain) - Latin American Premiere
El Habitante (Guillermo Amoedo, Mexico/Chile) - Brazilian Premiere
Knuckleball (Michael Peterson, Canada) - Latin American Premiere
Luciferina (Gonzalo Calzada, Argentine) - Brazilian Premiere
Luz (Tilman Singer, Germany) - Brazilian Premiere
Madraza (Hernan Aguilar, Argentina) - Brazilian Premiere
Mal Nosso (Samuel Galli, Brazil) - Brazilian Premiere
Matar a Dios (Caye Casas and Albert Pintó, Spain) - Brazilian Premiere
Snowflake (Adolfo Kolmerer and William James, Germany) - Latin American Premiere
Trauma (Lucio A. Rojas, Chile) - Brazilian Premiere
The Velocipastor (Brendan Steere, U.S./China) - Brazilian Premiere
Vampire Clay (Sôichi Umezawa, Japan) - Latin American Premiere
VampyrVidar (Thomas Aske Berg, Norway) - Latin American Premiere