Fantaspoa 2018: Second Wave Includes ATERRADOS, TRAUMA, SNOWFLAKE and VAMPIRE CLAY

One of the premiere LatAm genre film festivals, Fantaspoa, is mere weeks away from dropping a tonne of genre goodness to attendees in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

And staying true to their mission the second wave of titles have been announced and familiar names keep popping up. Demián Rugna's Aterrados and Lucio A. Rojas' Trauma will make their Brazilian premieres at the fest. Other Spanish language titles include Framed and Mater a Dios, the latter takes a while to get its footing but the influence of Álex de la Iglesia is deeply ingrained in it.

International titles, making their mark on the international circuit and coming to Fantaspoa, include Snowflake and Vampire Clay.

Finally, the list of guests coming to the festival continues to grow. I see that adult film icon-turned-actress Stoya is coming to the festival to support Ederlezi Rising, which was announced in the first wave. Lucio A. Rojas is hopping over from Chile for Trauma and he usually has some of his super leading ladies join him on tour.

The complete list of newly added titles and guests is below in the announcement.