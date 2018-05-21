Horrorant 2018: MON MON MON MONSTERS Wins Best Film, Even Spread Among Other Winners

The fifth annual Horrorant Film Festival in Greece wrapped up last week. With completion of the genre festival comes the announement of the competition winners.

Giddens Ko's Mon Mon Mon Monsters won best film at the fest. The Taiwanese vampire flick has been impressing festival audiences around the world and this is its third award.

Spreading out the love, no singular film won more than one award. Argentinian director Marcelo Schapces won the best director award for his film Necronomicon and German screenwriter Arend Remmers won the best screenplay award for his work on Adolfo Kolmerer and William James' Snowflake.

Other winners from Iberoamerican countries included our friends with What the Waters Left Behind for best special effects and Trauma for best cinematography. Two more winners from the region included Sofia Del Tuffo for best actress in Lucifernia and best original music went to Manuel Riveiro for his work on The Inhabitant.

Israeli actor Lior Ashkenazi won the best actor award for his role in the Romanian horror flick The Wanderers: The Quest of The Demon Hunter. Finnish director Roope Olenius rounded out the European winners in the major categories with the First Look Award for his film Tuftland.

All the winners are listed below in the official announcement.