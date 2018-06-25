FANGES 2018: A Free Weekend of LatAm And Spanish Horror in Santiago Chile This Weekend

A weekend of free screenings of terrific Spanish language genre cinema awaits the populace of Santiago, Chile.

The Fanges International Fantasy and Genre Film Festival will be in town from June 30th to July 1st and features a lineup of some great Spanish language genre cinema from the past year. Of the five titles featured this coming weekend I have seen four: Matar A Dios by Caye Casas and Albert Pintó, Clementina by Jimena Monteolivo, Trauma by Lucio A Rojas and Aterrados (Terrified) by Demián Rugna, and can give witness to their individual strengths, delights and terrors.

Follow the rabbit holes to my reviews of the latter three in the links below. We also have trailers for all five feature films below as well.

All feature films will vie for an award which focuses on special effects work. Named after a visual effects artist, Eduardo Saavedra. Two blocks of international short films will also be screened this weekend and they to will be eligible for the same award in a short film category.

It bears repeating that the Fanges International Fantasy and Genre Film Festival is free to the public.