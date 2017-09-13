Toronto 2017: The First-Look Clip From Kitamura's DOWNRANGE

The new poster and a first-look clip debuted from Ryuhei Kitamura's upcoming thriller Downrange. It is his fourth film that will play in the Midnight Madness program of TIFF. The world premiere is this Friday.

In the film, six college students are carpooling cross-country when one of their tires blows out on a desolate stretch of country road. Getting out to fix the flat, they quickly discover that this was no accident. The tire was shot out. With their vehicle incapacitated, the group is pinned down and mercilessly attacked by an unseen assailant as they desperately attempt to find a way to escape.

The clip is below and it gives just a hint of the gore audiences are in store for this weekend in Toronto. Just a hair's breath of a tease!

So cruel.