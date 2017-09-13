Toronto 2017: The First-Look Clip From Kitamura's DOWNRANGE

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Top 10 Lists Movie Posters All Interviews Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
In the film, six college students are carpooling cross-country when one of their tires blows out on a desolate stretch of country road. Getting out to fix the flat, they quickly discover that this was no accident. The tire was shot out. With their vehicle incapacitated, the group is pinned down and mercilessly attacked by an unseen assailant as they desperately attempt to find a way to escape.