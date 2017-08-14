Toronto 2017: Three New Images From Kitamura's DOWNRANGE

I figure we are now in the countdown stages as the Toronto International Film Festival approaches at the beginning of September. One of the films in this year's Midnight Madness lineup is Ryuhei Kitamura's Downrange. Three new stills from the production have surfaced and you will find larger version in the gallery below. The first two are character shots. The third is of characters, shot, an indication of the carnage that awaits us on premiere night.

DOWNRANGE is the terrifying new thriller from acclaimed director Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train, Versus, Godzilla: Final Wars). Produced by Kitamura and ELEVEN ARTS' Ko Mori (Lords of Chaos, Man From Reno, Uzumasa Limelight), the film is executive produced by Taro Maki (In This Corner of the World). Screenplay is by Joey O'Bryan (Motorway, Fulltime Killer), with story by O'Bryan and Kitamura.

In the film, six college students are carpooling cross-country when one of their tires blows out on a desolate stretch of country road. Getting out to fix the flat, they quickly discover that this was no accident. The tire was shot out. With their vehicle incapacitated, the group is pinned down and mercilessly attacked by an unseen assailant as they desperately attempt to find a way to escape.

DOWNRANGE stars newcomer Kelly Connaire, Stephanie Pearson (Insidious: Chapter 2), Rod Hernandez-Farella, Anthony Kirlew, Alexa Yeames (The CW's The Originals), and Jason Tobias (ABC Television's Notorious).