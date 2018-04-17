ABRAKADABRA: First Images From Onetti Brothers New Giallo Film

Fantasia Coverage Crime Movies Indie Videos International Interviews Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works
"Abrakadabra", the new film by the Onetti brothers, will debut at Cannes.First Images Revealed.The film "Abrakadabra", directed by brothers Luciano and Nicolás Onetti, will debut on May 12th at Cannes Film Festival. It has been one of the 7 films selected to participate in the "Upcoming Fantastic Films" section of Blood Window."Abrakadabra" is the fourth film by the Onetti brothers and closes the "giallo" trilogy that began with "Sonno Profondo" (2013) and "Francesca" (2015)."Dante, The Great", a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theaters in the city. From then on, a series of murders will begin to take place and will attempt to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late...“Abrakadabra” is starred by Germán Baudino (“What the Waters Left Behind”, “2/11 Day of the Dead”) and María Eugenia Rigón (“Deadpoint”). It also stars Clara Kovacic (“I am So, Tita from Buenos Aires”, “Jasmine”), Ivi Brickell (“Until it happens”, “Parasomnia”), Gustavo D´Alessandro (“Francesca”), Raúl Gederlini (“Francesca”) and Pablo Vilela (“Giants of Mexico”).