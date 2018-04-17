Fantasia Coverage Crime Movies Indie Videos International Interviews Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

ABRAKADABRA: First Images From Onetti Brothers New Giallo Film

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Abrakadabra, the fourth film from the Onetti Brothers, Luciano and Nico, was chosen to be part of the Upcoming Fantastic Films section of Blood Window at Cannes this year. There it will be presented as a work in progress and to mark the occasion a series of production stills have already been released for the production.
 
Abrakadabra is the final film in a trilogy of Giallo films that earned the brothers international recognition for their bang-on homages to the classic horror genre to emerge from Italy in the 60s and 70s. Abrakadabra will round out their Giallo trilogy which started with Sonno Profondo and Francesca. The brothers took a quick break to pay homage to psycho killer films from the same era with their last film, What the Waters Left Behind.  
 
As you can see form the stills the Onettis' penchant for amazing visuals is on full display here. It is hard not to imagine that these were plucked from an unearthed print from the era, they look that good. You can see from the selection that there is the promise of violence, spectacle, kink or torture (?), beauty and lurid sexuality.
 
Sign us up! 
 
Abrakababra's synopsis and cast are in the announcement below. More to follow. 
 
 
"Abrakadabra", the new film by the Onetti brothers, will debut at Cannes.
 
First Images Revealed.
 
The film "Abrakadabra", directed by brothers Luciano and Nicolás Onetti, will debut on May 12th at Cannes Film Festival. It has been one of the 7 films selected to participate in the "Upcoming Fantastic Films" section of Blood Window. 
 
"Abrakadabra" is the fourth film by the Onetti brothers and closes the "giallo" trilogy that began with "Sonno Profondo" (2013) and "Francesca" (2015).
 
"Dante, The Great", a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theaters in the city. From then on, a series of murders will begin to take place and will attempt to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late...
 
Abrakadabra” is starred by Germán Baudino (“What the Waters Left Behind”, “2/11 Day of the Dead”) and María Eugenia Rigón (“Deadpoint”). It also stars Clara Kovacic (“I am So, Tita from Buenos Aires”, “Jasmine”), Ivi Brickell (“Until it happens”, “Parasomnia”), Gustavo D´Alessandro (“Francesca”), Raúl Gederlini (“Francesca”) and Pablo Vilela (“Giants of Mexico”).
 
