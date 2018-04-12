Brazil's Fantaspoa Announces First Wave of International Genre Titles

Fantasia Coverage Indie Videos Festival Reviews Hollywood Features Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Porto Alegre, Brazil - April 12, 2018 - Brazil's Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America, is proud to reveal the first wave of films selected for their upcoming fourteenth edition, running from May 17th through June 3rd. The celebrated genre film fest, which takes place annually in Porto Alegre will announce their full line-up, consisting of more than 100 films, on the first week of May.The poster for the 2018 edition of the festival pays homage to the many cinematic renditions Mary Shelley's immortal literary classic Frankenstein, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2018. Fantaspoa will also have an art exhibit to honor the tale's misunderstood monster, conceived by Brazilian artist Léo Dias. Alongside numerous other events and activities, the festival will also usher in its first film production market, promoting the connection and collaboration between Latin American producers and filmmakers. Entries for the first edition of Fantasmercado are open until April 27th.Fifteen features are being announced today, in addition to the previously-announced opening night film, Rodrigo Aragão's Brazilian feature A Mata Negra, and closing night film, A Pedra da Serpente - the first feature from award-winning Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Sanches, co-produced by the festival's own Fantaspoa Produções.Honored guests at Fantaspoa 2018 include "Masters of Horror" creator Mick Garris, renowned for his cinematic adaptations of Stephen King novels; and Romanian actress Elina Löwensohn, famous for starring in features from Hal Hartley, Michael Almereyda, and other greats.Attending filmmakers include Marc Carreté, Owen Egerton, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Bertrand Mandico, Ted Geoghegan, Mike McCutchen, JJ Weber, Jenn Wexler, and Issa López - with many more to be announced.The first round of fantastic features selected for Fantaspoa 2018 are:After the Lethargy (Marc Carreté, Spain) - World PremiereBlood Fest (Owen Egerton, U.S.) - International PremiereThe Dark (Justin P. Lange, Austria/Canada) - Latin American PremiereEderlezi Rising (Lazar Bodroza, Serbia) - Latin American PremiereThe Endless (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, U.S.) - Brazilian PremiereLes Garçons Sauvages (Bertrand Mandico, France) - Latin American PremiereInuyashiki (Shinsuke Sato, Japan) - Latin American PremiereMohawk (Ted Geoghegan, U.S.) - Brazilian PremiereThe Next Kill (Mike McCutchen, U.S.) - World PremierePuppet Master: The Littlest Reich (Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, U.K./U.S.) - International PremiereThe Ranger (Jenn Wexler, U.S.) - Latin American PremiereRock Steady Row (Trevor Stevens, U.S.) - International PremiereThe Scythe (Rustam Mosafir, Russia) - Latin American PremiereTigers Are Not Afraid (Issa López, Mexico) - Brazilian PremiereThe Witch Files (Kyle Rankin, U.S.) - World Premiere