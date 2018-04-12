Fantasia Coverage Indie Videos Festival Reviews Hollywood Features Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Brazil's Fantaspoa Announces First Wave of International Genre Titles

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Heading into it's fourteenth year, Fantaspoa is the big genre festival in Brazil and one of the largest in all of the LatAm territories. Held near the southern most tip of Brazil in the beautiful port city of Porto Alegre, Fantaspoa is well regarded in the fantastic festival community.
 
As the festival draws near with its opening night film Rodrigo Aragão's Brazilian feature A Mata Negra kicking off the festival on May 17th it has announced its first wave of international fantastic titles. Festival circuit faves include The Endless, Mohawk and Tigers Are Not Afraid and Jenn Wexler is wasting no time touring with her debut feature film The Ranger. You will find all fifteen announced titles at the end of the press release below. 
 
Fantaspoa will also pay homage to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein with a number of the cinematic contributions as well as an art exhibit. The festival poster, illustrated by Léo Dias reflects this theme with a patchwork of faces. 
 
And for the first time Fantaspoa will be hosting a production market, linking hopeful filmmakers with Latin American production companies. Find out more about the market here
 
So grab a swig of cachaca and peruse the full press release below. 
 
Porto Alegre, Brazil - April 12, 2018 - Brazil's Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America, is proud to reveal the first wave of films selected for their upcoming fourteenth edition, running from May 17th through June 3rd. The celebrated genre film fest, which takes place annually in Porto Alegre will announce their full line-up, consisting of more than 100 films, on the first week of May.
 
The poster for the 2018 edition of the festival pays homage to the many cinematic renditions Mary Shelley's immortal literary classic Frankenstein, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2018. Fantaspoa will also have an art exhibit to honor the tale's misunderstood monster, conceived by Brazilian artist Léo Dias. Alongside numerous other events and activities, the festival will also usher in its first film production market, promoting the connection and collaboration between Latin American producers and filmmakers. Entries for the first edition of Fantasmercado are open until April 27th.
 
Fifteen features are being announced today, in addition to the previously-announced opening night film, Rodrigo Aragão's Brazilian feature A Mata Negra, and closing night film, A Pedra da Serpente - the first feature from award-winning Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Sanches, co-produced by the festival's own Fantaspoa Produções.
 
Honored guests at Fantaspoa 2018 include "Masters of Horror" creator Mick Garris, renowned for his cinematic adaptations of Stephen King novels; and Romanian actress Elina Löwensohn, famous for starring in features from Hal Hartley, Michael Almereyda, and other greats.
 
Attending filmmakers include Marc Carreté, Owen Egerton, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Bertrand Mandico, Ted Geoghegan, Mike McCutchen, JJ Weber, Jenn Wexler, and Issa López - with many more to be announced.
 
 
 
The first round of fantastic features selected for Fantaspoa 2018 are:
 
After the Lethargy (Marc Carreté, Spain) - World Premiere
 
Blood Fest (Owen Egerton, U.S.) - International Premiere
 
The Dark  (Justin P. Lange, Austria/Canada) - Latin American Premiere
 
Ederlezi Rising (Lazar Bodroza, Serbia) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Endless (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, U.S.) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Les Garçons Sauvages (Bertrand Mandico, France) - Latin American Premiere
 
Inuyashiki (Shinsuke Sato, Japan) - Latin American Premiere
 
Mohawk (Ted Geoghegan, U.S.) - Brazilian Premiere
 
The Next Kill (Mike McCutchen, U.S.) - World Premiere
 
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, U.K./U.S.) - International Premiere
 
The Ranger (Jenn Wexler, U.S.) - Latin American Premiere
 
Rock Steady Row (Trevor Stevens, U.S.) - International Premiere
 
The Scythe (Rustam Mosafir, Russia) - Latin American Premiere
 
Tigers Are Not Afraid (Issa López, Mexico) - Brazilian Premiere
 
The Witch Files (Kyle Rankin, U.S.) - World Premiere
