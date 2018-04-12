Brazil's Fantaspoa Announces First Wave of International Genre Titles

Heading into it's fourteenth year, Fantaspoa is the big genre festival in Brazil and one of the largest in all of the LatAm territories. Held near the southern most tip of Brazil in the beautiful port city of Porto Alegre, Fantaspoa is well regarded in the fantastic festival community.

As the festival draws near with its opening night film Rodrigo Aragão's Brazilian feature A Mata Negra kicking off the festival on May 17th it has announced its first wave of international fantastic titles. Festival circuit faves include The Endless, Mohawk and Tigers Are Not Afraid and Jenn Wexler is wasting no time touring with her debut feature film The Ranger. You will find all fifteen announced titles at the end of the press release below.

Fantaspoa will also pay homage to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein with a number of the cinematic contributions as well as an art exhibit. The festival poster, illustrated by Léo Dias reflects this theme with a patchwork of faces.

And for the first time Fantaspoa will be hosting a production market, linking hopeful filmmakers with Latin American production companies. Find out more about the market here

So grab a swig of cachaca and peruse the full press release below.