Have Your Say: What Was The Best Zombie Film Of 2016?

Oscars, Schmoscars. While I understand that it must be nice to be nominated (and even nicer to win), films aren't a sports event, and the very nature of art often renders straight comparisons meaningless anyway. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and there are plenty of people
who will enjoy a seventies porn flick more than a regular "best film" Oscar-winning title.
Having said all that, there is of course nothing wrong with film fans debating what's best, or championing your own personal favourite a bit. I mean, that's what this regular feature is all about, often enough, right? Therefore, lets invent a non-sensical award on the spot and add a debatable shortlist of nominees. In my 2016 overview, I wrote that I was very surprised to see three great zombie films appear in that year. I mean, the fact that people still can make great films in that tired sub-sub-genre is a miracle in itself, but three films that had people's tongues wagging? That's kinda awesome all on its own!
So the question of the week is: which title should win the "Best Zombie Film of 2016" award?
The nominees are (from left to right in the picture above):
Train to Busan
, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, reviewed here
.
The Girl With All the Gifts
, directed by Colm McCarthy, reviewed here
.
I Am a Hero
, directed by Sato Shinsuke, reviewed here
.
Who should the winner be, and even more important: did I miss any great nominees? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.