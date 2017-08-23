Can Evrenol's HOUSEWIFE Trailer Brings the Terror Home

As it unfurled past midnight, I realized that I was in way over my head with the evil on display in Can Evrenol's Baskin. That screening at Fantastic Fest in 2015 left me feeling quite unnerved, beyond what the very positive advance word had teased.

Now the first trailer for his followup, Housewife, has arrived -- via Bloody Disgusting -- and it's clear that, though the settings have changed, the terror is just as gruesome and potentially disturbing as ever.

Our own Andrew Mack watched selected footage from the film at Frontières@Fantasia 2017 in July, so allow me to quote from his report: "Holly, a woman who suffered a horrible trauma at an early age at the hands of her mother lives with her husband in another country. An old friend invites them to attend a seminar hosted by a psychic named 'The Dream Surfer'."

What was Mack's conclusion? "The gore factor is stunning and shocking. You want to know more but I cannot tell you anything else. It's just... wow. Gory as fuck. Stomachs will turn!"

The trailer is not quite stomach-turning, but I believe it is NSFW (Not Safe For Work). It also suggests that Evrenol delivers. Strong stuff is below.