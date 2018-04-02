HOUSEWIFE: RLJE Films Picks up North American Rights For Can Evrenol's Horror

If you have been waiting for your chance to see Housewife, Can Evrenol's latest dose of psychedelic what the fuckery then lament no more.
The fine folks at RLJE Films (RLJ Entertaiment) have picked up the North American rights for his sophomore effort and plan to release it this coming Fall. In the past RLJ have done theatrical, digital and hard copy releases. If they continue with this trend into the latter half of this year there should be many ways for your to get your 'elder monster summoning' game on point.
RLJE Films, a brand of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), has acquired all North American rights to the horror film Housewife. Directed by Can Evrenol (Baskin), who also co-wrote the film with Cem Özüduru, the film stars Clementine Poidatz (Shut-In) and David Sakurai (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald). RLJE Films plans to release the film in the fall of 2018.
“We’re truly excited to bring Housewife to audiences,” said Ward. “Housewife has been well-received by horror fans in Europe and North America at various film festivals and the word of mouth has been tremendous.”
In Housewife, young Holly's sister and father are killed by her frantic mother. Years later, Holly is married, lonely, and her life is soon about take a turn for the ultra-weird, when she visits the leader of the "Umbrella of Love and Mind."
Housewife had its world premiere at L’Etrange Festival in France and was an official selection at the SITGES International Film Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and the Vancouver, Portland and Denver International Film Festivals, winning “Best Director” award at Melbourne’s MonsterFest.
Housewife was produced by Metin Anter (Butterflies), Müge Büyüktalas (Baskin) and Erhan Ozogul (Yaşamın Kıyısında). Clément Lepoutre, Gary Farkas and Olivier Muller of Vixens are associate producers on the film.
Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.
