HOUSEWIFE: RLJE Films Picks up North American Rights For Can Evrenol's Horror

If you have been waiting for your chance to see Housewife, Can Evrenol's latest dose of psychedelic what the fuckery then lament no more.

The fine folks at RLJE Films (RLJ Entertaiment) have picked up the North American rights for his sophomore effort and plan to release it this coming Fall. In the past RLJ have done theatrical, digital and hard copy releases. If they continue with this trend into the latter half of this year there should be many ways for your to get your 'elder monster summoning' game on point.