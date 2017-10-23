Busan IFF Coverage Teaser Trailers Comedies Superhero Movies Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Ed Harris

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Ed Harris
This weekend, the world got attacked by Dean Devlin's Geostorm, in which Gerald Butler has to save the world from human-induced extreme bad weather. It's a classic example of a Hollywood disaster movie, and suitably star-studded. Among these stars is the great Ed Harris.

Just over three years ago, we had dedicated our weekly quiz to Ed Harris, and in the introduction I wrote "...more often than not Ed Harris turns out to be the most reliably good thing about the films he's in."

True words to this day, so he is our favorite face this week. What is your favorite performance by him? Chime in, in the comments below!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Geostorm

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.