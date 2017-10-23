Our Favorite Faces Of Ed Harris

This weekend, the world got attacked by Dean Devlin's Geostorm
, in which Gerald Butler has to save the world from human-induced extreme bad weather. It's a classic example of a Hollywood disaster movie, and suitably star-studded. Among these stars is the great Ed Harris.
Just over three years ago, we had dedicated our weekly quiz to Ed Harris
, and in the introduction I wrote "...more often than not Ed Harris turns out to be the most reliably good thing about the films he's in."
True words to this day, so he is our favorite face this week. What is your favorite performance by him? Chime in, in the comments below!
