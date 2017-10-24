Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Disaster Movie?

Dean Devlin'sis currently in cinemas, and while it isn't really making big waves at the box office, it does bring the thrills and stars you expect from a disaster flick.Disaster films are an odd bunch though. It's a genre dedicated to building an elaborate house of cards, and then showing it all come down. Whether one of these films is called successful or not rests on a tightrope balance between spectacular special effects, believable dread, and characters you can sympathize (or at least empathize) with. Just seeing untold millions perish in a fake-looking threat will not pack the same punch as watching the one person in the film you care for bumble straight into harm's way.So our topic this week is: which film do you think did the disaster shtick best? Did you like it because it was fun, or scary, or heart-rending?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!