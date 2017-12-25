Berlin / EFM Coverage Indie Videos Thrillers Weird Features Documentaries How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Santa

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Santa
Hi All, and Happy Holidays!

It's Christmas Day and therefore I'd like to keep it short and simple this week: who or what is your favorite cinematic interpretation of Santa? There is plenty of choice, as there have been many. Hell, someone even wrote a book just about the evil ones.

All on-screen characters are valid, whether they are jolly giants or bloody yo-ho-ho-kels, whether they are real or fake.

So chime in, in the comments below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.