Our Favorite Faces Of Santa

Hi All, and Happy Holidays!
It's Christmas Day and therefore I'd like to keep it short and simple this week: who or what is your favorite cinematic interpretation of Santa? There is plenty of choice, as there have been many. Hell, someone even wrote a book just about the evil ones
.
All on-screen characters are valid, whether they are jolly giants or bloody yo-ho-ho-kels, whether they are real
or fake
.
So chime in, in the comments below!
.