Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
New GEOSTORM Trailer Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Disaster Films

The first teaser for Geostorm showcased a wide range of destruction, as we might expect from Dean Devlin, the producer of Independence Day. The new trailer offers some of the story, and a whole bunch of Gerard Butler.

Butler is, of course, "The Man Who Keeps Saving the U.S. President," as in Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen . Now he kidnaps the President, played by Andy Garcia, while teamed up with Abbie Cornish, who provides a fresh face in a would-be blockbuster. Ed Harris, Jim Sturgess, Robert Sheehan, Zazie Beetz, Mare Winningham, and Daniel Wu (?!) are also featured.

Have a look below, and then say goodbye to the billion pixels that died to bring us this disaster picture. Geostorm is due in theaters on October 20.

