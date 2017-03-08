GEOSTORM Trailer Destroys a Wonderful World

Long-time Roland Emmerich collaborator Dean Devlin directs Geostorm, a big budget disaster movie with so much devastation it can only be described as "Emmerich-esque".

Very reminiscent of The Day After Tomorrow, in which global warming turned the planet into a deep freeze, the bombastic Jerry Bruckheimer production stars Gerard Butler as a man-on-a-mission to space to determine what's gone so wrong with some newfangled weather satellites that the entire planet is being destroyed.

I'm in!

Synopsis: When catastrophic climate change endangers Earth's very survival, world governments unite and create the Dutch Boy Program: a world wide net of satellites, surrounding the planet, that are armed with geoengineering technologies designed to stave off the natural disasters. After successfully protecting the planet for two years, something is starting to go wrong. Two estranged brothers are tasked with solving the program's malfunction before a world wide Geostorm can engulf the planet.

Geostorm also stars Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris. The movie hits theaters October 20, 2017.