Our Favorite Faces Of Gael Garcia Bernal

This weekend, Pixar's latest film Coco
ruled box offices worldwide, and by all accounts it is once again a moving and excellent film. Critics laud the designs, character treatments and the respect for all cultures involved. Directors Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich sure can be satisfied with their work here.
One of the characters in the film, Héctor, is voiced by the famous Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal (both can be seen above). As I have heard some people comment, if there is a point of criticism to be made about Coco
, it might be that the film is never able to use Gael's real face.
So let's focus on Gael Garcia Bernal this week. What's your favorite performance by him?
Chime in, in the comments below!
