Screen Anarchists On ALIEN: COVENANT

Ard Vijn, Associate Editor, Features

When I wrote my review for Prometheus five years ago (read here), I was accused of being way too soft on that film. How dare I have fun with it while the film was riddled (Ridley'd?) with so many logic gaps? Where people, SCIENTISTS even, seemed to be intentionally dumb, from petting cobra-like worms to running right into the path of a toppling spaceship?

But fun I had. What can I say? I'm easy to wow, especially in an IMAX theater.

That's not to say I don't realize Prometheus had problems. The above-mentioned stupidity is an important part of those. Even though I increasingly get the feeling that it is an intentional ploy to show humanity's inferiority among the other species, I still can't help but wonder if that point couldn't have been made a bit more elegantly. Hell, even George Romero managed to do better in his zombie films.

This "human inferiority vibe" is very much apparent in Covenant as well, though I find it easier to forgive. People still do very stupid things, but at least they aren't supposed to be experts in their fields, and often they have been deliberately misled. No protocol can defend you against deliberate sabotage after all, and the group is not prepared for entering a biological battlefield.

With this, Covenant manages to take away my biggest misgivings about Prometheus, and it delivers on the (body-)horror front, being quite probably the bloodiest of the lot so far. And while plot details are easy to spot, with twists not at all well-hidden, the story-arc itself interested me. Not so much the Alien stuff, as the stalking and pouncing is getting long in the teeth after forty years, but as a new take on the Frankenstein story, Covenant provides a compelling anti-hero, one I hope to see again in a sequel.

For this was the largest surprise to me: while I thought Covenant was going to be an easy Alien revisit with some tenuous links to Prometheus, it's actually very much depending upon the latter. The film benefits from having seen (and indeed remembering) Prometheus, and especially David's character arc in it. Taking into account what David has seen and experienced in Prometheus, much of what happens in Covenant will make a lot more sense.

Back in 2012, I made a color-mood comparison for the four Alien films, and added Prometheus as a pale pinkish-brownish negative at the end. I've now added Alien: Covenant as a two-faced counterpart of the five others. Its image is as split as I am on the film, for while I do not love it, I do want a final chapter added to it, making a "Promethean trilogy".

Perhaps that last one will be called Alien: Genesis, with a spaceship called the Genesis? Because that's as blunt as Ridley Scott likes it these days, apparently...