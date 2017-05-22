Cannes Coverage Anime Festival Reviews Indie Interviews International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Our Favorite Faces Of Michael Fassbender
Years ago we featured Michael Fassbender in our quiz (found here), and I wrote the following about him:
Believe it or not, there was a time when I couldn't stand the sight of Michael Fassbender. In one of his films, I had noticed a slight nasal twang in his voice, and combined with his general assured presence I got him labelled as insufferably arrogant. Not the man personally of course (never met him), but I just got an "Ugh, him again" feeling I whenever I spotted him in a film. A few years later though, he was just too awesome in too many films to ignore, easily overriding my distaste. Though his career does show the odd bad film, he himself is always good, and these days his name on a cast-list is almost an instant assurance of quality.
I consider these to be true words to this day, so he's our featured actor this week.
What is your favorite performance by him? Was it in a good film or a bad one? Was he funny, scary or sympathetic? Chime in, in the comments below!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.