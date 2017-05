Our Favorite Faces Of Michael Fassbender

Believe it or not, there was a time when I couldn't stand the sight of Michael Fassbender. In one of his films, I had noticed a slight nasal twang in his voice, and combined with his general assured presence I got him labelled as insufferably arrogant. Not the man personally of course (never met him), but I just got an "Ugh, him again" feeling I whenever I spotted him in a film. A few years later though, he was just too awesome in too many films to ignore, easily overriding my distaste. Though his career does show the odd bad film, he himself is always good, and these days his name on a cast-list is almost an instant assurance of quality.

This weekend, Sir Ridley Scott'sentered North American cinemas, and aboard its titular spaceship we find a cast which includes Michael Fassbender as the artificial human Walter.Years ago we featured Michael Fassbender in our quiz ( found here ), and I wrote the following about him:I consider these to be true words to this day, so he's our featured actor this week.What is your favorite performance by him? Was it in a good film or a bad one? Was he funny, scary or sympathetic? Chime in, in the comments below!