Screen Anarchists On: GHOST IN THE SHELL (Live Action)

Kurt Halfyard, Contributing Writer.

The most telling line in this Paramount Picture’s Ghost in The Shell is: “Your uniqueness is a virtue. Embrace it, and you will be at peace.” Delivered here by iconic Japanese polymath, ‘Beat’ Takeshi, it is a mission station on how to walk the tightrope of cultural appropriation. What can we read from this line about ‘uniqueness’ in a property that is so very much a copy of a copy of a copy? To that, I quote another line, “We cling to memories as if they define us, but they don’t. What we do is what defines us.”

Cyberpunk has been taking a backseat in cinema for a decade or more. Currently, screenwriters and directors seem more preoccupied with examining only the artificial intelligence component of the genre, over the full noir-ish techno-enhancement freakshow and what that does to a person and the culture.

In a bold stroke, Ghost In The Shell 2017 excises the entire A.I. gambit and the entity know as the Puppet Master who was the instigator in Mamoru Oshii’s animated adaptation of Ghost In The Shell in 1995. There, the A.I. attempts to solidify its ‘genetic longevity’ by merging with an existing cyber-enhanced human, and chief protagonist, The Major.

The mystery elements of the story are retained, the A.I. plot is excised completely. This is key to understanding that the Hollywood remake is a re-envisioning and re-evaluation of its own source material. Yes this version re-stages several key sequences from the original film and punks the goose-bump inducing score over its end credits. (The usually memorable Clint Mansell, is strangely muted with his original compositions.)

It is not perfect, but the current film is actually about something. The writers directly address the complex ‘appropriation’ questions swirling about the film. Even if the raison d’etre in Hollywood is always commercial bank. It addresses the oft-used phrase in remake/reboot/sequel culture of ‘you raped my childhood’ and injects it, not into subtext, but makes it, whole cloth, the text of the story.

SPOILER ALERT The Major is in fact a Japanese girl’s brain shell with a white woman’s visage and silicone body, via expensive corporate funding.

The film’s repeated notion of The Major giving verbal ‘consent’ regarding modifications, upgrades, or operating conditions regarding her body (and mind) is very much a piece of the progressive, social justice, culture that hangs thick and gooey in the virtual air of Twitter. That the large corporation later informs The Major that (like the banal complexity of a software EULA) her acceptance of consent was moot, is a superb encapsulation of the cynical nihilism at the heart of cyberpunk. Identity, culture, and even government is owned by the corporations, and it is up to the individual to do something to define themselves in the ever-fecund Venus Flytrap of technology.

The film’s most coagulated moment is actually a brief face to face between Motoko and her Japanese mother. It is one of the few sequences that slows down enough in its visual splendour – notably taking place in a spartan tiny apartment and its open balcony. One human, one post-human sizing each other up and doing a tentatively intimate, social ritual over the course of a cup of tea. If Sanders has a weakness in his directing is that he doesn’t sprinkle more of this in amongst the ploy for visual and action beats, here is a film that deserves to be longer. And, if I think about it, Mamoru Oshii’s animated version at 1 hour 17 minutes could have used a bit more meat on its cybernetic exoskeleton and a bit less expositional dialogue, I will be the furthest person from calling the original perfect, it benefited largely by mixing a lot of hard sci-fi smarts with studio Production I.G.’s visual panache.

In the end and in the utter absence of A.I. shenanigans, Ghost In The Shell more than anything resembles 1988’s Robocop in story (an unwilling corporate funded cyborg comes to grips with its retained humanity in an effort to control its destiny going forward), it violence, the Spider Tank sequence here conjures images as much of the ED 209 as it does the Spider Tank in Oshii’s film.

In adaptation philosophy Rupert Sanders is more akin to Karyn Kusama, and her valiant attempt to sand off some of the sharper edges of Peter Chung’s MTV animated exercise in chaos into a cogent, softer, live action feature. Co-incidentally, they both feature a blonde actress sporting a black wig. And to be clear, I quite like Aeon Flux 2005, and I quite like Ghost In The Shell 2017.

[This is a condensed version of Kurt's full review posted at Rowthree.com .]