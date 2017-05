Have Your Say: What's The ALIEN-est Film Which Is Not An ALIEN Film?

Depending where you are in the world, there's currently a newfilm in cinemas or you're about to get one. And not just anyfilm: this one has been directed by Sir Ridley Scott, for the first time returning to film the xenomorph he made famous and which made HIM famous.Reactions toso far are mixed: some call it the best of the franchise since James Cameron's, while others, like our Kwenton Bellette , take a dimmer view. This outing seems roughly as polarizing as with, a film which can safely be counted as part of the franchise yet had no true xenomorphs in it (no, that grey one in the epilogue doesn't count).Pleasing everyone with anfilm will always be difficult though. The first two are classics, and even THEY were both much-reviled upon premiere. Still, it's hard to think of two films which were more influential, be it in horror, action, videogames,.. Ever since 1979, we've been bombarded with output which borrowed, stole or was influenced byWhich brings me to my question of the week: which film is the most likewithout being part of the franchise? It can be a guffaw-inducing blatant rip-off, or better: a film which (inadvertently or not) managed to hit the same vibe.Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!!