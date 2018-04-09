Screen Anarchists On READY PLAYER ONE

Sean Smithson, Contributor

On paper Ready Player One seems like a sure thing to become the crown jewel in the current crop of geek-chic, nerd recruiting fare. References and homages to the cherished memories of those of us who grew up on video games, comicbooks, blockbuster (and not so blockbusting) movies, abound and will keep many fandom obsessed viewers in a serotonin soaked fugue state of euphoria.

But, unfortunately, this mega-meta tale of a young man on a quest through a virtual world called the Oasis, to find the keys to unlock and ultimately own the kingdom made by it's now deceased creator, is more concerned with pointing at romanticized references of the past, instead of telling a solid tale of survival, mystery, tribulations, and the friendship and camaraderie that is born of the trials it all brings.

I saw Ready Player One last week, not knowing I'd be throwing in my two cents here about it in a critical sense, so I let the film just wash over me, there for an enjoyment rather than a job, which personally speaking, changes the way I tend to view a film. That said, I now have trouble remembering anything that stood out as concrete in the film. Yes, I liked the The Shining bits, and it was wonderful seeing The Iron Giant get his due, after decades of being the most underrated character in the history of animated films, but Ready Player One overall felt like it was more concerned with the Easter Eggs in it's basket, than the core message in it's narrative. It seems more for people who have seen Alien three or four times then bought the incredibly expensive Hot Toy repro's from the film for their video shelf, rather than having a history of a thousand Saturday nights immersed in watching the actual film over and over and over. It's for the consumerist fan before it is for the fan who engages with the actual material, not the marketing around it.

For an old guard super-geek like myself, the references can become more of a distraction than delicious icing on the cake. I spend more time being a neurotic nerd, constantly connecting the dots, rather than falling into the tale itself. This is also my same issue with the stunt-like casting of Quentin Tarantino, and to a lesser extent, Rob Zombie. Look! It's the dude from that old episode of The Rookies! Oh my God, that's the actress from Starsky and Hutch, where they battle Satanists while on a fishing vacation!

Switch in nods to old games, movies, etc, and you have Ready Player One, which to say again as succinctly as I can, seems more for consumerists and what I call "gatecrashers", the new breed of fan that is suckered by every marketing ploy and buys into whatever little creature is going to be seen in two years in the new Star Wars film, before letting it just "happen" and falling in love with something after having actually seen it. It's as prefab as the Oasis, the limitless VR world where we spend most of our time in Ready Player One.

Is the film fun? For me, it was fun enough, but it was also like cotton candy. Once you bite into it, you quickly find, after the sugar dissolves, there's really not a lot, if anything at all, there.