Screen Anarchists On BLADE RUNNER 2049

Stuart Muller, Contributing Writer

I had never seen Blade Runner - the original - until the night before I saw Blade Runner 2049. It was just one of those classics that I missed growing up in South Africa, with no video machine nor even a movie channel. I've not avoided it, but it was a big deal movie that seemed to demand an occasion, which just never seemed to materialize. That is, until I saw that the director's cut had been remastered and remixed and would be screened in a local Dolby Atmos theater for one night only. Finally, the occasion had arrived: an opportunity to see Blade Runner right - big and bold - the very first time. It surpassed all my expectations.

I still find it revelatory to see Harrison Ford when he was so young - I also missed the Indy and Star Wars movies until I was quite a bit older (for context, The Fugitive is my earliest strong Ford memory). Discovering that Blade Runner also contained a young E.B. Farnum from Deadwood (William Sanderson) was an Easter egg of particular delight, but frankly every role was a mesmerizing discovery - Sean Young, Daryl Hannah, Rutger Hauer in full-on Adonis mode... This film was a joy to behold, and that's without even discussing the story itself, the cinematography and music (and remastering and remixing of both!), and the deep questions that percolated in its wake. In fact, I must admit that I was so enthralled it never even occurred to me that Deckard might be a replicant until post-viewing discussions ensued.

To follow that experience with Blade Runner 2049 a mere 24 hours later has I think given me an unusual perspective on these films - I don't see them as separate films, but as two chapters of one film, because that's pretty much what I experienced. I thought the flow and continuity between films was sublime, and the calibre of performance in all aspects of the sequel more than met the extraordinary precedent set by the original. Thematically, the pair of films beautifully bookend the questions of humanity at the heart of this grand tale, and indeed it seems to me now that Blade Runner feels thematically incomplete without it's sequel; as though only one side has been told of the story about two sides. I am, at present, entirely incapable of considering these films in isolation, but find that each is profoundly elevated by the other.

Finally, I just have to say something about the quality of the original Blade Runner I saw screened: it was the most impressive clean-up of a film that I have personally ever seen. The film was dated, but only by the predominance of physical sets and effects, and the texture of celluloid; the visual quality was extraordinary, and not once did the clarity seem obscured despite the film being so shrouded in shadow and shot at the dawn of the 80s. The sound, no doubt benefiting from a Dolby Atmos theater, was no less impressive and played a huge part in the experience. The Blade Runner I saw in 2017 could well have been made in 2017, and though the digital 2049 lacked some of the analogue original's texture, they were otherwise tangibly contiguous film experiences - a testament to both the remastering of the original and the commitment to historical aesthetics of the sequel.

The Blade Runner story has leapt to the very pinnacle of my pile, and seeing them together on the big screen has been one of the best nights at the movies for me in some time.