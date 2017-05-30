Cannes Coverage Indie Features Indie Videos All Reviews Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What Will The Next ALIEN / PROMETHEUS Film Be About?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Have Your Say: What Will The Next ALIEN / PROMETHEUS Film Be About?
(Never mind the image, just having a bit of fun...also, BIG SPOILER ALERT!)

While Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant isn't exactly setting the box office on fire, it's also nowhere near as expensive as many of the other "event" films of the past few months. This means it has a pretty good chance of breaking even at least, especially when you add the international market. And as it keeps a big franchise on the map, that's basically an economic win.

So will Ridley get to make a third Prometheus film, continuing the saga of David? The ending of Alien: Covenant sure would allow for it.
In the comments beneath our articles about Alien: Covenant (like Kwenton's review, Matt's editorial, or our team's round-up) we already see plenty of hypothesizing about where Ridley might go with this story. Meld it (even more) with Blade Runner? Directly attach it to the first Alien?

Thinking up the next plotline allows for hope, bug-fixing, sarcasm, satire even. In short: it's fun! So the question of the week is this: what will, or should, or might the next Alien or Prometheus film be about?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • Elytron Frass

    I have zero hope for a third installment in this prequel trilogy happening...but i hope it does just for closures sake even if it's something of a complete antithesis to what fans (such as myself) expect/desire. No matter what happens -it'll never ruin the original trilogy's way of keeping me fascinated.

    My ideal sequel would involve David, some remnant engineers, and some surviving but new characters of the Covenant. It would span 3 planetoids: Origai-6, LV-223 and LV-426. David's arc would mirror Pinocchio like his arc in Covenant mirrors Frankenstein. Let him figure out a way to become a "real boy" through furthering experimentation with the black goo, turning him into an advanced biomechanoid behemoth, tortured by his transformations. get him facehugged and sit him on that jockey chair to end this prequel nonsense once and for all.

  • Kurt

    If there is one director I would love to see make an ALIEN film, it is Scottish director Lynne Ramsay. Now there is about a billion to one chance this would ever happen, but her particular framing and timing sensibilites would be great. If she brought along Samantha Morton and Tilda Swinton, even better.

  • The next Alien film will be about the studios making money. :(

  • rnlol

    If the film tops out at around $250M wordwide as it's currently projected to, it's a flop and I doubt we'll be seeing Prometheus 3.

    Best case scenario: the failure of Covenant sends Fox back to Blomkamp's alternate Alien 3.

  • Ard Vijn

    Maybe. It's currently doing twice as well oversees as it does domestically, and China will only get it in two weeks. My guess is we'll see it end up a good deal higher than $250M. But even so, $250M isn't much worse than PROMETHEUS' end result of $400M.

    Note that PROMETHEUS cost almost half as much again as COVENANT did ($130M versus $97M), and never even managed to recoup domestically.

  • Mehliens

    Don't forget Covenant is R rated. That's makes a huge difference and for an R rated film it's doing ok

  • Very much correct. They're going to lose a LOT of money on this one and that'll be the end of it. It's the end result of the audience response to fan reaction to Prometheus, really ... people still went to see Prometheus for the experience of returning to that world and because they wanted to test it for themselves rather than accepting the negative press and fan reactions. But audiences overwhelmingly turned on Prometheus and it turned into one of those 'fool me once' sort of scenarios ... Covenant will do good numbers on streaming and rental, I'm sure, but TONS of the people who felt they were burned by Prometheus will never have even considered spending money to see this one in the theater.

  • Kurt

    In a way, COVENANT is that kind of compromise that pleases nobody. The small cult of Prometheus feel upset that Scott injected so much 'generic xeromorph chest bursting' into the ambitious second trilogy, while the Alien superfans felt there was far too much Prometheus in Covenant, with the focus on David's god-complex and disgust with his makers. Try to please everyone, you typically end up pleasing nobody, and the box office is very much bearing this out. That was a precipitous box office drop on Memorial day weekend.

  • Ard Vijn

    It pleased you and me, didn't it though? ;-)

  • Mehliens

    Yup that's pretty much what happened

  • Kurt

    Please no.
    Blomkamp currently has his OATS Studio project on the go, hopefully that will keep him busy with original material instead of folding him into an ongoing franchise.

  • Mehliens

    That short Blomkamps studio just released is god awful. It's the least appealing of all he did so far because it's totally unoriginal. A complete rip on Aliens and some generic invasion film and it looks unbelievably amateurish with it trying to copy his hero movies so hard and yet not even coming close to recapturing those high marks

  • Ard Vijn

    I have two pieces of conjecturing:

    One: In the third film, engineers from another planet investigate what the hell happened on their homeworld, and follow the Covenant's trail to Origae-6. There, they encounter David and an army of thousands of super-aliens, which he intends to let loose upon the universe as his ultimate life-form, to destroy all engineers and their offspring (humans included). After the engineers battle David and nearly everyone dies horribly, a last surviving engineer lifts off with a boomerang-ship full of black eggs. But he crashes the ship on LV-426 after a facehugger "hugs" him while he's strapped in the pilot's chair.
    Meanwhile back on Earth, the Weyland Yutani company is pissed off by having now lost two ships and a colony. They put super-synths on board of all their ships, and re-route their fleet to search for clues. The Nostromo eventually is the one picking up the signal from LV-426...

    Two: In the third film, David flies the Covenant to Origae-6, but his botched landing causes a global catastrophy, changing the planet into an unlivable desert. With his immortality, research and thousands of human guinea pigs intact, David spends thousands of years engineering legless alien life-forms kilometers in length who can survive in the desert. Their evolution changes their body-chemistry from acid to a cinnamon-like substance which causes hallucinations and visions...

    Wait, what?!

  • Kurt

    As long as Michael Fassbender's DAVID remains the focus of the third Prometheus, I'm happy. This appears to be the case. I hope that Scott never actually dot-to-dot explains how the Engineer ship got onto LV426. I'd love for him to take a page out of Le Guin or Reynolds in terms of culture-world building, and I hope the ENGINEERS are in the film in some capacity, I doubt their 'redundancy' is limited to a single city on a single planet.

  • Ard Vijn

    Well, with the virus targeting all living non-plant creatures, you can forget about the "single city" thing. That whole planet is wasted, seas, insects and all. Actually I'm curious what that would do to the plantlife of a planet in ten years...

  • Mehliens

    Haha yeah that was my first thought too. Then again it's a comic book kind of story so I didn't mind those small issues

