BUFF's First Wave: BITCH, PREVENGE, 68 KILL, THE VOID, TRINITY & More!

The weirdos at the Boston Underground Film Festival (Brattle Theatre, Cambridge, MA, March 22 - 26) unleashed its first wave of programming for its 19th year today --- and the selections are FANTASTIC. Features include previous BUFF alums, such as Trent Haaga, who returns with his kill-happy 68 Kill and the visceral, intense creature flick The Void (still shown above)from BUFF favorites Astron-6 Steve Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie.

Other awesome selections include fierce feminist scares from Alice Lowe and her malicious fetus in Prevenge, in addition to Marianna Palka's biting satire Bitch, straight from SXSW. Dave Made a Maze, fresh from Slamdance, offers a look into a maddening and hilarious homemade labyrinth.

Homegrown Massachusetts filmmaker Skip Shea will present his first feature Trinity, a semi-autobiographical account of PTSD from abuse via a clergy member. (Full disclosure: my own short film on a similar subject, Rites of Vengeance, will have its world premiere paired with Trinity.)

Audiences attending New England's premiere festival of the bizarre can also look forward to the tense Aussie thriller Hounds of Love and Saint Bernard, from special effects master Gabe Bartalos, who will be on hand with his surrealist nightmare --- shown for the first time ever in North America.

Always kids at heart, BUFF's team hasn't left out the little ones. The Saturday Morning Cartoons program and cereal buffet from curator, author, and Monster Fest Festival Director Kier-La Janisse returns to the delight of weirdos with wee ones.

Sounds great, yeah? That's just the beginning! Find out more at BUFF's website here or reserve your passes and swag ahead of time via the BUFF Kickstarter here.

The official press release: