Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Sci-Fi Indie Features Weird Features Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works

My Favorite 2017 Films (So Far)

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Of the 48 films I've seen that have received theatrical releases in the U.S. this year, here are my favorites. (My complete list.) What are yours?

Logan - Incredibly well developed and superbly executed, this is the rare blockbuster that dares to be intimate and extremely personal. My review.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Best of 2017

More about Logan

More about Baby Driver

More about Okja

More about Personal Shopper

More about Prevenge

More about War for the Planet of the Apes

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.