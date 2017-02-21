Enter the Nightmarish Vision of THE VOID With Pair Of Trailers

Are you prepared to gaze deep into The Void?

When directors Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie boldly declared that theirs was a vision worse than hell in their original pitch material they were, to a certain degree, throwing down the gauntlet to themselves. Have they delivered? Now's your chance to find out with a pair of wildly NSFW trailers for the film having recently arrived to support the upcoming UK and US releases.

When police officer Carter (Aaron Poole) discovers a blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road, he rushes him to a local hospital with a barebones, night shift staff. As cloaked, cult-like figures surround the building, the patients and staff inside start to turn ravenously insane. Trying to protect the survivors, Carter leads them into the depths of the hospital where they discover a gateway to immense evil.

The press on this one has been slinging around comparisons to Fulci and Carpenter, which is music to the ears of classic horror fans so strap in and get your first tastes below.

[Full disclosure: I am a credited executive producer on this one so, yep, I'm biased as hell.]