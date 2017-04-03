Texas Frightmare Weekend Brings Horror To DFW This May. PREVENGE, KARATE KILL, LAKE BODOM & More

Texas Frightmare Weekend Announces Screening and Panel Schedule
Celebrities, film screenings, and attractions mark TFW's biggest year to date
04/03/2017, Dallas, Texas – Texas Frightmare Weekend is back with a vengeance May 5th through the 7th, offering up celebrity guests, vendors, and more new films than ever! Several films have been slated for viewing throughout the weekend including North American Premieres, rarely seen films, retro classics, a secret screening and more!
First up, TFW 2017 Presenting Sponsor Arrow Video is presenting two retro classic screenings: Dario Argento’s giallo THE BIRD WITH THE CRYSTAL PLUMAGE and the rarely seen 1982 slasher THE SLAYER.
Shudder, the diabolical new streaming service devoted exclusively to things
that go bump in the night, will be screening three films. THE CURSE is an
underseen Japanese found footage classic and was never distributed in the
United States. A pitch black, wryly British comedy from the mind of Alice
Lowe, PREVENGE marks the directorial debut from Lowe, who is a true triple
threat, writing, directing, and acting in the film during her own real-life
pregnancy. Every camper's worst nightmare came true at LAKE BODOM in 1960
when four teenagers were stabbed to death while sleeping in their tent. The
killer is still at large. Now, a group of teenagers arrives at the same
campsite, hoping to solve the murder by reconstructing it minute by minute.
Also screening is Kurando Mitsutake’s violent and bloody Martial Arts
masterpiece KARATE KILL; the North American premiere of REALM OF THE DAMNED - an animated motion comic voiced by
David Vincent (Morbid Angel), Dani Filth (Cradle of Filth); BOGGY CREEK MONSTER based on the research of author Lyle
Blackburn, the film documents the chilling, true story of an unknown
creature in southern Arkansas; Severin Films presents a screening of the
disturbing BAG BOY LOVER BOY.
Unearthed Films
will be presenting three films including LILITH’S HELL
starring Italian director Ruggero Deodato, the over the top and bloody DREAMING PURPLE NEON and a super-secret third film so new that its title can’t be revealed until the lights go down!
Also screening are three fantastic short subject films including director
Debi Sue Voorhees’ (Friday the 13th Pt V: A New Beginning)CATCHING UP and two Texas produced shorts LUCKY JACK and DEATH METAL.
All film screenings are completely free for convention pass holders, and
will conveniently take place at The Hyatt Regency DFW – the home of Texas
Frightmare Weekend! Want more? The hotel's also hosting Friday night's
“Party at Outpost 31” party (free to VIP and Premium passholders), several
reunion panels, celebrity Q&A’s and Saturday's popular late night
Scaryoke!
TFW is arguably America’s largest gathering of horror celebrities,
professionals, and fans – now celebrating its 12th amazing year.
The blockbuster event boasts thousands of attendees annually and has hosted
hundreds of genre legends, including George A. Romero, Clive Barker,
Malcolm McDowell, Robert Englund, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, and Cary
Elwes, and more!
Alongside newly-announced guest Freddie Highmore (Norman Bates on BATES MOTEL), TFW 2017’s unbelievable guest roster
includes Stranger Things cast members Gaten Matarazzo,
Caleb McLaughlin and Mark Steger, Wilford Brimley and cast celebrating the
35th anniversary of THE THING, Malcolm McDowell
and the cast of Rob Zombie’s 31, legendary Italian
director Dario Argento, The Shining’s Danny Lloyd, The Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio, Tom Payne and Pollyanna
McIntosh, wrestling legends Ric Flair and Sting!
Complete guest list available at
http://www.texasfrightmareweekend.com/guests
Daily and weekend passes are available at
www.texasfrightmareweekend.com/tickets
Look for the full festival schedule at
www.texasfrightmareweekend.com/schedule