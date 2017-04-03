SXSW Coverage Festival Interviews Thrillers Hollywood Videos All Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Texas Frightmare Weekend Brings Horror To DFW This May. PREVENGE, KARATE KILL, LAKE BODOM & More

Associate Editor; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Horror fans of the southwest, it's that time of year again!

Texas Frightmare Weekend, the southwest's biggest horror convention is just around the corner, and this year they are bringing some awesome film screenings to the party. Every year has gotten bigger and bigger, with 2017 looking like it's going to be the biggest event yet. Not only are convention regulars like Malcolm McDowall, Udo Kier, Claudio Simonetti, Tom "Fright Night" Holland, and Keith David on the schedule, there are also some marquee guests making rare appearances like Dario Argento in his first visit, as well as Wilford Brimley, Frank Henenlotter, and wrestling legends Ric Flair and Sting!

The guests are great, but I'm more about the merch and the movies, and this year's film line-up is one of the best TFW has had in years. Check out the gallery below for more details on the amazing film line up this year straight from TFW's press release:

Follow this link for more information and ticket details. The event frequently sells out, so get your tickets quickly!

Texas Frightmare Weekend Announces Screening and Panel Schedule

Celebrities, film screenings, and attractions mark TFW's biggest year to date

04/03/2017, Dallas, Texas – Texas Frightmare Weekend is back with a vengeance May 5th through the 7th, offering up celebrity guests, vendors, and more new films than ever! Several films have been slated for viewing throughout the weekend including North American Premieres, rarely seen films, retro classics, a secret screening and more!

First up, TFW 2017 Presenting Sponsor Arrow Video is presenting two retro classic screenings: Dario Argento’s giallo THE BIRD WITH THE CRYSTAL PLUMAGE and the rarely seen 1982 slasher THE SLAYER.

