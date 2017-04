Have Your Say: Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who Is The Most Lovecraftian Of Them All?

Last week saw the premiere of, a quite icky horror film by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski. In it, a small group of people are stuck in an empty hospital, in the middle of a forest. Hooded strangers kill anyone who tries to leave, while inside the building... "things" come alive. Michelle "Izzy" Galgana gave the film a positive review , and mentioned that the film was (directly and indirectly) inspired by the writings of H. P. Lovecraft. She is not the only one who noticed this: reviews may vary, but across the board almost everyone mentions Lovecraft, and in the comments sections, this is mostly seen as a good thing.But what does 'Lovecraftian' mean? People will lob the term at you whenever tentacles, elder gods and space monsters make an appearance, but the man sometimes wrote a mean ghost story as well. Often accused of racism and misogyny even beyond what was considered normal in the time he lived in, H. P. Lovecraft was a noted xenophobe, considered to have been literally afraid of everything which seemed 'different' to him. His talent was that he was able to translate this constant dread into words, and managed to convey these feelings through his stories.According to Lovecraft's fiction, we're all just blundering in the darkness, like blind mice in a lion's cage. The only reason we still exist is that we haven't accidentally bumped into something hungry, something that's a million times larger than us and hasn't noticed us yet. And scientists? They constantly try to turn on the light...So, with that in mind, what's the best 'Lovecraftian' film out there? It doesn't necessarily need to be an adapted story by him (or even horror for that matter...), but which titles get the atmosphere right?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!