BiFan 2017 Preview: Recommendations and Anticipated Delights

Contributor; Seoul, South Korea (@pierceconran)
As we pack our bags before the start of this year's Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, ScreenAnarchy has come up with a few recommendations to watch out for at this year's edition, as well as some new films we're personally very excited to see.

BiFan kicks off with the world premiere of Korean thriller Room No. 7 tomorrow night, as it opens its doors to ten days of some of the most imaginative cinema the globe has to offer. Shelagh, James and I can't wait to check out what the 21st BiFan has to offer, and return to our Korean BBQ and karaoke diet.

Shelagh Rowan-Legg and James Marsh contributed to this story.

The Endless

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson have made quite an impact on the indie genre scene in the past few years, and their latest feature The Endless is no exception. Both a continuation of their exploration of the fantastical and metaphysical, as well as their most personal film to date, The Endless asks why do we believe what we believe, and how does it change (or not change) our character. As I wrote in my review, it is “a meta-commentary of the nature of storytelling and a self-examination of the creative mind”, with terrific acting, cinematography and score, and not to be missed. - Shelagh

