Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2017

A New Year's Resolution.

One of the biggest topics in 2017 was Harvey Weinstein's fall from... ehm... grace? Discussions about power-abuse in film industries were not exactly news, but in 2017 we all got a taste of how far it had to go before there were any consequences for the perpetrators.

Somewhat closer to home, film-festival lovers got this taste a bit earlier, due to Tim League's bizarre mishandling of Devin Farace's abuse scandal. Devin had apologized and bowed-out rather gracefully in 2016, but his scandal re-surfaced with a vengeance this summer, once it became known he'd secretly been rehired as a paid writer for League's organizations.

And after Weinstein we got the hashtag #metoo, and things got REALLY shocking, and close to home. More and more people I knew, female AND male, some of them friends, came forward with horrifying stories.

I mean I get it: shit happens, and we all know that, right? Take car accidents: we've all had one, accidentally caused one, been the victim of one, or we know some people who were themselves wrecked by one. To hear a story about someone being in a car crash can be horrifying, but shouldn't be surprising.

In a similar vein, I probably shouldn't have been so shocked that nearly every single woman I know has encountered multiple examples of sexual mistreatment by assholes. Maybe I wasn't, actually. But what DID shock me was how bad it got for how many. And considering the stigma on the subject, I was shocked by how much emotional poison people had had to swallow, often for years.

And of course it isn't just applicable to sex. Abuse is everywhere, and it's always about hate, power, and sociopathy. Ever been job-hunting, and gotten into an interview where someone got out of line with their personal questioning?

So if there is one New Year Resolution let it be this: let us all not be assholes.