ScreenAnarchy's Favourite Films of 2017

Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Martin Kudlac, Christopher Webster, Dustin Chang, Hugo Ozman, Jaime Grijalba Gomez, Tom Kiesecoms, Christopher Bourne, Andrew Mack, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Kurt Halfyard, Ryland Aldrich, Jim Tudor, Loïc Valceschini, J Hurtado, Stuart Muller, Matt Brown, Ard Vijn, Peter Martin, Zach Gayne, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Pierce Conran, Kwenton Bellette, Ben Umstead and Tristan Zinampan contributed to this story.
2 Votes: Baahubali: The Conclusion, By The Time it Gets Dark. A Cure for Wellness, Coco, The Disaster Artist, Faces Places, Five Fingers for Marseilles, The Girl With All The Gifts, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, John Wick Chapter 2, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Kong: Skull Island, Love off the Cuff, mother!, Raw, Split, T2: Trainspotting, The Third Murder, Thor: Ragnarok, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Tigers are not Afraid, Tragedy Girls, Twin Peaks: The Return, War for the Planet of the Apes, Wind River, Wormwood
1 Vote: 29+1, 78/52, Alien: Covenant, Ancien and the Magic Tablet, Angamaly Diaries, Arrival, Ava, Bad Genius, The Beguiled, Blade of the Immortal, Bodied, Call Me By Your Name, El Ciudadano Illustre, Claire's Camera, Closeness, Colossal, Craiglist Allstars, David Lynch: The Art of Life, Dawson City: Frozen Time, The Day After, The Death of Stalin, Despicable Me 3, Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?, The Edge of Seventeen, Elle, The Endless, Endless Poetry, A Father's Will, Felicite, Free Fire, The Future Perfect, Gerald's Game, Good Manners, Haunted: A Last Visit to Red House, Have a Nice Day, High Fantasy, La Hora Final, Hounds of Love, I, Tonya, Icarus, In This Corner of the World, It, Journey to the West: Demons Strike Back, Jupiter's Moon, Lady Macbeth, The Last Family, Last Flag Flying, Let the Corpses Tan, La Libertad del Diablo, The Little Crusader, Liyanna, The Lost City of Z, Lowlife, Lucky, El Mar La Mar, Marjorie Prime, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, Mayhem, Meteorlar, The Meyerowitz Stories, Molly's Game, Mon Mon Mon Monsters, Motherland, Mudbound, Newton, November, Obit, On Body and Soul, On the Beach at Night Alone, Our Shining Days, The Outlaws, SPL3: Paradox, The Party, Paterson, Pin Cushion, The Post, Prevenge, Professor Marsten and the Wonder Women, Rat Film, The Relationtrip, Rey, The Rider, Scary Mother, See You Up There, Shin Godzilla, Sisterhood, Sleep Has Her House, Spoor, Starless, La Telenovela, Thelma, The Untamed, The Villainess, The Void, What Will People Say, Wilson, Win it All, Winter Brothers, The Woman Who Left, Wonderstruck, World Without End (No Reported Incidents), The Wound, XX, Zama