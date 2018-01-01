Berlin / EFM Coverage Hollywood Features Dramas International Features Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

ScreenAnarchy's Favourite Films of 2017

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
Another year over, and what an annus horribilis it proved to be in so many ways. But away from the political atrocities that took place in pretty much every country you care to mention, and the sexual harassment scandals that took down some of the most powerful people in Hollywood and elsewhere, the movies that materialised in 2017 were really rather excellent. 
 
Assembled below are the favourites of the past 12 months, as voted for by ScreenAnarchy’s grand team of critics and editors, scattered all over the globe. Because of this, our criteria for what qualifies as a 2017 film are broad and inclusive. If the film played theatrically in your home country during the past 12 months, or you caught it at a festival, then it was deemed eligible. Hell, we even recognise the numerous streaming services and VOD platforms available to film lovers as legitimate and viable options. 
 
While you will see many familiar titles in our Top 10, what was most impressive about the ballots submitted was the wide range of films in contention. Between the 27 contributing voters, a total of 151 different films were voted for. Of those, more than 100 different films received a single vote each, including a number of titles I had never even heard of. 
 
What this speaks to is the diverse and eclectic tastes that make up our passionate army of international contributors. To all of them I say thank you very much for all your hard work over the past year. And to all of our readers, thank you so much for taking the time to read ScreenAnarchy and this article. I hope you enjoy our list, find some worthwhile recommendations among them, and please feel free to share your own favourites in the comments section below. 
 
A very happy 2018 to you all. 
 


Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Martin Kudlac, Christopher Webster, Dustin Chang, Hugo Ozman, Jaime Grijalba Gomez, Tom Kiesecoms, Christopher Bourne, Andrew Mack, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Kurt Halfyard, Ryland Aldrich, Jim Tudor, Loïc Valceschini, J Hurtado, Stuart Muller, Matt Brown, Ard Vijn, Peter Martin, Zach Gayne, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Pierce Conran, Kwenton Bellette, Ben Umstead and Tristan Zinampan contributed to this story.

2 Votes: Baahubali: The Conclusion, By The Time it Gets Dark. A Cure for Wellness, Coco, The Disaster Artist, Faces Places, Five Fingers for Marseilles, The Girl With All The Gifts, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, John Wick Chapter 2, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Kong: Skull Island, Love off the Cuff, mother!, Raw, Split, T2: Trainspotting, The Third Murder, Thor: Ragnarok, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Tigers are not Afraid, Tragedy Girls, Twin Peaks: The Return, War for the Planet of the Apes, Wind River, Wormwood

1 Vote: 29+1, 78/52, Alien: Covenant, Ancien and the Magic Tablet, Angamaly Diaries, Arrival, Ava, Bad Genius, The Beguiled, Blade of the Immortal, Bodied, Call Me By Your Name, El Ciudadano Illustre, Claire's Camera, Closeness, Colossal, Craiglist Allstars, David Lynch: The Art of Life, Dawson City: Frozen Time, The Day After, The Death of Stalin, Despicable Me 3, Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?, The Edge of Seventeen, Elle, The Endless, Endless Poetry, A Father's Will, Felicite, Free Fire, The Future Perfect, Gerald's Game, Good Manners, Haunted: A Last Visit to Red House, Have a Nice Day, High Fantasy, La Hora Final, Hounds of Love, I, Tonya, Icarus, In This Corner of the World, It, Journey to the West: Demons Strike Back, Jupiter's Moon, Lady Macbeth, The Last Family, Last Flag Flying, Let the Corpses Tan, La Libertad del Diablo, The Little Crusader, Liyanna, The Lost City of Z, Lowlife, Lucky, El Mar La Mar, Marjorie Prime, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, Mayhem, Meteorlar, The Meyerowitz Stories, Molly's Game, Mon Mon Mon Monsters, Motherland, Mudbound, Newton, November, Obit, On Body and Soul, On the Beach at Night Alone, Our Shining Days, The Outlaws, SPL3: Paradox, The Party, Paterson, Pin Cushion, The Post, Prevenge, Professor Marsten and the Wonder Women, Rat Film, The Relationtrip, Rey, The Rider, Scary Mother, See You Up There, Shin Godzilla, Sisterhood, Sleep Has Her House, Spoor, Starless, La Telenovela, Thelma, The Untamed, The Villainess, The Void, What Will People Say, Wilson, Win it All, Winter Brothers, The Woman Who Left, Wonderstruck, World Without End (No Reported Incidents), The Wound, XX, Zama

