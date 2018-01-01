ScreenAnarchy's Favourite Films of 2017

Another year over, and what an annus horribilis it proved to be in so many ways. But away from the political atrocities that took place in pretty much every country you care to mention, and the sexual harassment scandals that took down some of the most powerful people in Hollywood and elsewhere, the movies that materialised in 2017 were really rather excellent.

Assembled below are the favourites of the past 12 months, as voted for by ScreenAnarchy’s grand team of critics and editors, scattered all over the globe. Because of this, our criteria for what qualifies as a 2017 film are broad and inclusive. If the film played theatrically in your home country during the past 12 months, or you caught it at a festival, then it was deemed eligible. Hell, we even recognise the numerous streaming services and VOD platforms available to film lovers as legitimate and viable options.

While you will see many familiar titles in our Top 10, what was most impressive about the ballots submitted was the wide range of films in contention. Between the 27 contributing voters, a total of 151 different films were voted for. Of those, more than 100 different films received a single vote each, including a number of titles I had never even heard of.

What this speaks to is the diverse and eclectic tastes that make up our passionate army of international contributors. To all of them I say thank you very much for all your hard work over the past year. And to all of our readers, thank you so much for taking the time to read ScreenAnarchy and this article. I hope you enjoy our list, find some worthwhile recommendations among them, and please feel free to share your own favourites in the comments section below.

Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Martin Kudlac, Christopher Webster, Dustin Chang, Hugo Ozman, Jaime Grijalba Gomez, Tom Kiesecoms, Christopher Bourne, Andrew Mack, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Kurt Halfyard, Ryland Aldrich, Jim Tudor, Loïc Valceschini, J Hurtado, Stuart Muller, Matt Brown, Ard Vijn, Peter Martin, Zach Gayne, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Pierce Conran, Kwenton Bellette, Ben Umstead and Tristan Zinampan contributed to this story.