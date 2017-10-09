Our Favorite Faces Of Harrison Ford

Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049
has hit cinemas worldwide, and while it didn't set the US box-office on fire, it made the hearts of many film critics beat faster. Some outright love it, some are on the fence, but everyone seems to agree Villeneuve has at least made a film which stimulates you to feel and think. It's hardly your standard multi-million dollar sequel. Our Jim Tudor wrote in his review
that "Despite minor criticisms (and all of my criticisms are indeed minor), Villeneuve has delivered what is an undeniable visual and aural smorgasbord, something that absolutely must be experienced cinematically, and without distraction."
True words.
And (as seen above) Harrison Ford is in it, so let's make him our featured actor this week!
What is your favorite performance by him? Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and Rick Deckard are obvious choices, iconic roles all of them, and now all revisited by Ford I hasten to add. But he's been in many other films as well over the past 45 years...
So chime in, in the comments below!
