Shudder Acquires Six Titles For 2018, Including MAYHEM, COLD HELL and BETTER WATCH OUT

Shudder picked up rights for Sequence Break, Cold Hell, Better Watch Out, Mayhem, It Stains the Sand Red and Still/Born. Now pay attention because each title has its own mix of one or the other, or both regions.

The acquisition includes all rights in North America, U.K. and Ireland for surreal U.S. sci-fi romance Sequence Break, from director Graham Skipper, as well as Austrian director Stefan Ruzowitzky’s Cold Hell.

Shudder has taken streaming rights in North America and Canada to Chris Peckover’s Christmas-themed title Better Watch Out, starring Virginia Madsen, which Universal is scheduled to release theatrically in Britain on Dec. 8.

The service has added all rights for U.K. and Ireland to the U.S. streaming rights it acquired during the Cannes Film Festival in May for Joe Lynch’s Mayhem, which stars The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun.

Shudder has acquired all U.K. rights on Canadian director Colin Minihan’s It Stains the Sands Red and Brandon Christianson’s Still/Born, which is co-written and produced by Minihan. It has also taken U.S. streaming rights on Still/Born.