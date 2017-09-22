Shudder: FOUND FOOTAGE 3D and SEOUL STATION Ready to Spook in October

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Fantasy Movies Comedies Top 10 Lists Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
SHUDDER UNVEILS ITS BIGGEST AND MOST DIVERSE HALLOWEEN LINEUP YET, SHOWCASING ACQUISITIONS INCLUDING FOUND FOOTAGE 3D, CAN’T TAKE IT BACK AND SPOOKERSAMC Networks’ Shudder Premium Streaming Video Service Is The Only Destination For Fans of Thrillers, Suspense and Horror This OctoberAMC Networks’ Shudder announces its thrilling and eclectic lineup of Halloween acquisitions, featuring new exclusive films debuting every week throughout October.Shudder’s commitment to providing unique, high-quality thrilling entertainment for every kind of genre fan will be on full display, with a slate of exclusive premieres including Scream-esque meta-horror-comedy FOUND FOOTAGE 3D; social media thriller featuring YouTube star Logan Paul, in CAN’T TAKE IT BACK; SPOOKERS, a documentary on New Zealand’s most infamous psychiatric hospital-turned-haunted house; and SEOUL STATION, an animated prequel to Train To Busan, one of the biggest horror hits of 2016.FOUND FOOTAGE 3D tells the story of a group of filmmakers who set out to make the first 3D found footage horror movie, but find themselves in a found footage horror movie when the evil entity from their film escapes into their behind-the-scenes footage. A swift, surprising and scary commentary on the Paranormal Activity-style of horror film, FOUND FOOTAGE 3D will stream on Shudder in both 2D and 3D versions. The film premieres October 26th across Shudder in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.In CAN’T TAKE IT BACK, two high school girls decide it would be funny to post hateful comments on the Facebook page of a classmate who committed suicide. They soon learn what it means to take a joke too far. Starring social media influencer and YouTube star, Logan Paul, in a film that mixes classic urban legends with new school social media anxiety, CAN’T TAKE IT BACK, premieres October 12th in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.SPOOKERS features a real-life close-knit New Zealand family who run the most successful haunted house in the Southern Hemisphere; facing their fears so others can face theirs. An authentic, emotional and sometimes spooky celebration of a haunted attraction, the documentary premieres October 26th in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.SEOUL STATION, the animated prequel to last year’s hit zombie film Train To Busan, delivers Romero-esque social commentary in an intense, gory animated thriller and premieres October 5th in the United States and Canada.Throughout 2017, Shudder has delivered consistent, high-quality exclusive films and series. Recent hits include electronic musician Flying Lotus’s hallucinatory KUSO, Finnish slasher LAKE BODOM, inspired by a true story, and Alice Lowe’s pregnancy horror-comedy PREVENGE, a New York Times’ Critics Pick. Series include Twilight Zone-esque space series MISSIONS, NEIL GAIMAN’S LIKELY STORIES, an anthology series from one of fiction’s most renowned masters, and JORDSKOTT, a critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller about missing children and the creatures in the woods taking them.Shudder has recently announced a slate of acquisitions for 2018, including Stefan Ruzowitzsky’s thriller COLD HELL, Graham Skipper’s sci-fi romance SEQUENCE BREAK, Joe Lynch’s violent corporate satire MAYHEM and Chris Peckover’s Christmas-set black comedy BETTER WATCH OUT. Shudder’s latest acquisition, Coralie Fargeat’s debut thriller REVENGE had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last weekend, where it was declared “an exceptionally potent and sure-handed first feature” by Variety.