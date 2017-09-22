Shudder: FOUND FOOTAGE 3D and SEOUL STATION Ready to Spook in October

As we near the most, wonderful time of the year - Halloween - we look to our streaming services to fulfill our desires for chills, thrills and outright scares. Look no further that AMC Networks’ Shudder, whose sole purpose is to stream the best horror and thriller content gathered from all corners of the World.

The streaming service has already picked up a number of amazing titles from the festival circuit this year. Cold Hell, Sequence Break, Mayhem, Better Watch Out and recent TIFF Midnight Madness title Revenge have been acquired.

Yesterday Shudder announced four more titles to be added to their slate next month. Subscribers can watch Seoul Station, the animated prequel to the Korean zombie smash Train to Busan. Two more feature films join the ranks, Found Footage 3D and Can't Take it Back. And there is a documentary from New Zealand called Spookers, a story about a family run psychiatric hospital-turned-haunted house.