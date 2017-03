Our Favorite Faces Of Hugh Jackman

Last weekend, James Mangold'sraked in both money and critical acclaim, a sign that we've definitely not heard the last of R-rated superhero films yet. Of course, a big factor of this particular title's success is due to people wanting to see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine one last time. And oh boy, play him he did: good luck to any actor who has to take on the role of the popular X-berserker in the future. In his review , Peter Martin praises the performances inat least as much as the action.But of course Wolverine is not the only thing Hugh Jackman is famous for. The actor is notoriously multi-talented and has a resumee to back that up. So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Hugh Jackman? Do you prefer him as a hero, a villain, a singer, a dancer? Something light or something dark?Chime in, in the comments below!