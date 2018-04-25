THE INHABITANT (EL HABITANTE): There is no Such Thing as Too Many Inverted Crosses in The New International Poster

With the release date nearing for Guillermo Amoedo Schultze's The Inhabitant (El Habitante) looming a new international poster has been released. Because we are in good standing with international sales agents Film Sharks we have been asked to premiere it. Check it out!

One night, 3 edgy sisters break into the house of a very important senator to steal money he got from bribes. While doing it, they hear strange cries coming from the basement and decide to go down to investigate. Below, tied to a bed and with signs of having been brutally tortured, the 3 sisters find the paraplegic daughter of the senator begging them to release her; and the girls decide to help her. However, what they do not know is that the girl was not tortured, but is possessed by a powerful darkness that will be responsible for opening the gates of another world.