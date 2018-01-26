NECRONOMICON, THE BOOK OF HELL: Watch The Trailer For an Argentinian Lovecraftian Horror

IFFR Coverage Weird Reviews Hollywood Videos Hollywood Interviews International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
For centuries, Dieter, a man without age, has been guarding the infernal book Necronomicon, to keep it locked and to prevent its evil conjures to summon the dark abyss from taking over humanity and Earth. The copy of the book he protects lies well-hidden in the National Library of Buenos Aires. The mysterious death of Dieter leads Luis, a simple librarian, to confront the forces that lurk in the Necronomicon. In a city that’s corroded by apocalyptic climate, a man faces the forces of darkness.
The cast of Necronomicon, The Book of Hell includes Diego Velázquez ("Kryptonita", Cannes ́ favourite "The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis"), Maria Laura Cali, international scream queen Victoria Maurette (What the Waters Left Behind), Nico García (star of the Paraguayan hit “7 Boxes”), Claudio Ferraro, Claudio Martinez Bel and Claudio Da Passano. This film has also the special apparitions and performances of Cecilia Rossetto, Daniel Fanego and Federico Luppi -a well known Argentinian actor who died last year, Necronomicon was his last movie.