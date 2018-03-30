THE INHABITANT: International Premiere of Trailer For LatAm Possession Horror

Guillermo Amoedo Schultze, a director and writer from Uruguay, has been steadily making a name for himself in the LatAm horror scene over the years. When he was not writing commercial comedies he penned screenplays for the horror and thriller flicks The Green Inferno, Knock Knock and Aftershock. He wrote and directed his own horror flicks Retorno in 2010 and The Stranger in 2014 and is back at double duties with his new flick The Inhabitant (El Habitante).

ScreenAnarchy has been asked to host the international premiere of the new trailer which you will find below.

One night, 3 edgy sisters break into the house of a very important senator to steal money he got from bribes. While doing it, they hear strange cries coming from the basement and decide to go down to investigate. Below, tied to a bed and with signs of having been brutally tortured, the 3 sisters find the paraplegic daughter of the senator begging them to release her; and the girls decide to help her. However, what they do not know is that the girl was not tortured, but is possessed by a powerful darkness that will be responsible for opening the gates of another world.

The Inhabitant will open in Mexico cinemas on June 8th, released by Televisa's Videocine. It was produced by Rodrigo Trujillo, Rodrigo Bello and Sobras international Production (Miguel Asensio Llamas and Nicolás López).