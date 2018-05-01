Blood Window Showcase at Cannes Features Familiar Names And Future Faves

As Cannes approaches our attention turns to more action happening during the Marche du Film. Our friends from Blood Window in Argentina are returning to the French Riviera, loaded with genre goodness from the LatAm region.

Blood Window, the Latin American Genre Film Market lands in Marche du Film with Blood Window Showcase. A selection of the most recent genre films from Latin America endorsed by the world largest fantastic film festivals. The line-up includes a brand new selection of Work in progress: 7 wips x 10 min. of early-cut screenings of now-in-postproduction upcoming fantastic films. From May 11th to 14th, we invite you to celebrate the growing diversification of Latin American genre production at Blood Window Showcase - Marche du Film/ Festival de Cannes.

The Seven works in progress will be presented by the directors who can attend and everything takes place in the Olympia Theater. Browse the gallery below to see the Blood Window write ups on each film.

There is also the Blood Window Showcase featuring screenings of Aterrados (Terrified), Los Inquilinos (Tenants), and Ojos Grises (Grey in the Eyes). In the spirit of community each film will be endorsed by another fantastic film festival. Los Inquilinos from Mexico will be endorsed by Motel X from Portugal, Aterrados from Argentina will be endorsed by Sitges from Spain, and Ojos Grises from Uruguay will be endorsed by Frighfest from England.

Two recently released LatAm films, El Habitante and No Dormiras, already have an international sales agent, Film Sharks, and will screen in the market on May 10th, 12:00 hs / Palais G I May 13th, 12:00 hs / Palais C (No Dormiras) and May 11th, 10:00 hs / Palais C I May 12th, 15:30 hs / Palais B (El Habitante).