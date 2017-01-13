DEAREST SISTER: Watch A Clip From Mattie Do's Acclaimed Lao Horror Film!

Regular readers of this site need no introduction to Lao filmmaker Mattie Do. We've been covering her work from the early days of her debut feature, Chanthaly, while charting the progress of sophomore effort Dearest Sister from inception. So rather than recap what you'll already know, we're just going to cut straight to the chase. Dearest Sister is available to audiences across North America on streaming service Shudder as of yesterday and they've released a brand new clip as a tease. Check that out below along with previous coverage in the links below!