Sundance Coverage International News Hollywood Reviews Action Movies International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

DEAREST SISTER: Watch A Clip From Mattie Do's Acclaimed Lao Horror Film!

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
DEAREST SISTER: Watch A Clip From Mattie Do's Acclaimed Lao Horror Film!

Regular readers of this site need no introduction to Lao filmmaker Mattie Do. We've been covering her work from the early days of her debut feature, Chanthaly, while charting the progress of sophomore effort Dearest Sister from inception. So rather than recap what you'll already know, we're just going to cut straight to the chase. Dearest Sister is available to audiences across North America on streaming service Shudder as of yesterday and they've released a brand new clip as a tease. Check that out below along with previous coverage in the links below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
ShudderTrailerMattie DoChristopher LarsenAmphaiphun PhommapunyaVilouna PhetmanyTambet TuiskManivanh BoulomDramaHorror

More about Dearest Sister

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.