Ithaca Fantastik 2017: Mocks me With a Killer Poster, Impresses With First Wave

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
If you have been with us for a while you should know by now that the folks behind the Ithaca Fantastik can be counted on for at least two things. They always boast an eclectic and balanced lineup of films. And they always have a killer illustrated poster, which mocks my artistic skills, right in my pudgy face. Damn them. 
 
IF2017-black.jpg
 
But we are happy for our friends at Ithaca as the festival has also grown in size and that means more films for everyone. And this first wave of films is a very good indication of the quality of films you will see in November.
 
Festival circuit favorites include The Endless, Tragedy Girls and Korea's Oscar entry A Day. Argento's Susperia is doing the rounds this year and Ithaca will also be hosting a retrospective of other Italian explotation films. Emerging talents have also found a place in the lineup this year. The Crescent from Canadian filmmaker Seth A. Smith and Hagazussa: A Heathen’s Curse from German filmmaker Lukas Feigelfeld will stun audiences with their quiet awe. 
 
Ithaca, NY, September 19, 2017 - The Ithaca Fantastik (IF) festival returns to Ithaca, New York, November 3-12, 2017 with a carefully curated selection of new and classic genre films. With less than a month and a half to go, IF is announcing exciting changes, its first wave of titles, and a truly inspired retrospective!
 
Returning audiences will notice an expanded schedule as the festival grows from half a week to a full nine days. The festival’s two weekends will be dedicated to the best in current genre and festival cinema, with the week between featuring classic retrospective selections. 
 
​​​SAMURAI RAUNI.jpg
 
Our first weekend begins with the return of the CINEMA PUR miniseries, with gems that genre fans won’t want to miss! From Finnish action comedy SAMURAI RAUNI (Mika Ratto, Finland) to the hyper-real dark fairy tale TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID (Issa Lopez, Mexico), audiences will be delighted by the variety the IF programmers are bringing to Central New York. Turkey and Canada are well-represented again this year, with the SXSW award-winner INFLAME (Ceylan Ozgun Ozcelik, Turkey), and the TIFF midnight madness selection THE CRESCENT (Seth A. Smith, Canada). The lineup wouldn't be complete without a little witchcraft—the IF team promises HAGAZUSSA: A Heathen’s Curse (Lukas Feigelfeld, Germany) will haunt viewers long after the screening. Rounding out CINEMA PUR, the documentary BIGHT OF THE TWIN (Hazel McCarthy, US), about the personal journey of avant-garde performance artist Genesis Breyer P-Oridge, interlaces belief and grief in a beautiful and unexpected way.
 
 
Susperia 4K.jpg
 
The 40th Anniversary of the Giallo masterpiece SUSPIRIA (Dario Argento, 1977) provides an excellent occasion to revisit Italian exploitation classics with fresh eyes. The festival retrospective, ITALIANO PSICHEDELICO, will focus on the amazing visuals these inspired directors put on-screen. Selections include late 60s to mid 70s Italian films SUSPIRIA (Dario Argento, 1977), AUTOPSY (Armando Crispino, 1975), LE ORME (Luigi Bazzoni, Mario Fanelli, 1975), BABA YAGA (Corrado Farina, 1973), DEADLY SWEET (Tinto Brass, 1967), as well as more titles to be announced in wave two!
 
TRAGEDY GIRLS IF.jpg
 
Continuing our weekend lineup we have slasher comedy TRAGEDY GIRLS (Tyler McIntyre, UK), Tribeca award winner THE ENDLESS (Benson and Moorhead, USA), Graham Skipper’s directorial debut SEQUENCE BREAK (USA), Nordic ghost tale I REMEMBER YOU (Oskar Thor Axelsson, Iceland), and a twisted take on the timeloop trope A DAY (Sun-Ho Cho, South Korea). From start to finish, there will be plenty to captivate audiences whose tastes lie across the horror spectrum and beyond!
 
BRAVE STORM.jpg
             
Ithaca Fantastik would not be complete without its midnight series, featuring the riveting zombie comedy ZOMBIOLOGY (Alan Lo, Japan) and the surprising BRAVE STORM (Junya Okabe, Japan), which can be best described as an inventive and improbable mix between Terminator and Evangelion.
 
Visit the IF website (www.ithacafilmfestival.com) and stay tuned for more Fantastik announcements and title waves soon!
 
Local artist Steve Ellis (The Walking Dead, The Only Living Boy, High Moon), once again perfectly captures the spirit of the IF retrospective with a custom illustrated poster. 
