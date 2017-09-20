Ithaca Fantastik 2017: Mocks me With a Killer Poster, Impresses With First Wave

If you have been with us for a while you should know by now that the folks behind the Ithaca Fantastik can be counted on for at least two things. They always boast an eclectic and balanced lineup of films. And they always have a killer illustrated poster, which mocks my artistic skills, right in my pudgy face. Damn them.

But we are happy for our friends at Ithaca as the festival has also grown in size and that means more films for everyone. And this first wave of films is a very good indication of the quality of films you will see in November.

Festival circuit favorites include The Endless, Tragedy Girls and Korea's Oscar entry A Day. Argento's Susperia is doing the rounds this year and Ithaca will also be hosting a retrospective of other Italian explotation films. Emerging talents have also found a place in the lineup this year. The Crescent from Canadian filmmaker Seth A. Smith and Hagazussa: A Heathen’s Curse from German filmmaker Lukas Feigelfeld will stun audiences with their quiet awe.