TRAGEDY GIRLS: Watch The First Trailer For The Festival Hit

Tyler MacIntyre's Tragedy Girls is undoubtedly one of the darlings of the festival circuit picking up dates for the prom right and left. And rightly deserved. It is a terrific horror comedy, written by MacIntyre and Chris Lee Hill off of Justin Olson's original screenplay.

After a few monts on the festival circuit, with more dates to come internationally, the first trailer has arrived ahead of its theatrical release in the States on October 20th. You may find it below. Enjoy.

Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to up get scoops on future victims would be to, you know, murder people themselves. As the @TragedyGirls become an overnight sensation and panic grips their small town, can their friendship survive the strain of national stardom? Will they get caught? Will their accounts get verified?

Tragedy Girls stars Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson , Kevin Durand, Jack Quaid, Timothy V. Murphy, Nicky Whelan , Austin Abrams, Kerry Rhodes, and Mary Carmen Lopez