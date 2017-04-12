I REMEMBER YOU: Watch The Trailer For BLACK'S GAME Director's Horror Thriller

It was back in 2012 that Icelandic director Oskar Thor Axelsson burst on to the scene with crime thriller Black's Game. Boasting Nicolas Winding Refn as a producer Black's Game seemed to herald the arrival of a major new talent and we've been waiting on another feature from him ever since. It's not that Axelsson hasn't been working - he directed a very significant portion of Baltasar Kormakur's international hit TV series Trapped, for example - but sometimes the wheels move slowly and he's just back in the feature world now with I Remember You.

Adapted from the novel by Yrsa Sigurdardottir I Remember You is an intriguing beast, a combination of Nordic Noir style crime thriller and superntural ghost story.

An older lady hangs herself inside a church in the remote Westfjords of Iceland. This leads to an investigation into a number of strange deaths of elderly people in the region. Freyr, the new psychiatrist in town, further finds out, that the deceased woman was obsessed with the disappearance of his 7-year-old son, who disappeared without a trace three years prior. Across the bay in an abandoned village, three city dwellers are restoring a house when supernatural things start occurring. The two stories gradually intertwine and it turns out that a boy who vanished mysteriously some 60 years earlier is the connecting link.

The first trailer for this one has just arrived and is looking quite promising. Take a look below.