Sound Over Colour In Luca Guadagnino's SUSPIRIA Teaser

Here is your first full look at the long promised remake of the (arguably) most notable film in Italy's Giallo period -- Dario Argento's technicolor logic-defying nightmare, Suspiria.

As most of the regular Screen Anarchy readers probably know already, the eventual remake duties did go to an Italian, Luca Guadagnino, who has made a lot of waves in the art-house world with character and location driven work including I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, and Call Me By Your Name. He loves casting Tilda Swinton, and puts her to fine use here.

For Suspiria aficionados there are plenty of imagery and moments that you will recognize in the teaser trailer below. There is only the promise of violence, no actual grue in this teaser, which rightly emphasizes the tone and the set-up of the remake. It does so in an almost impressionistic way, which feels true to the original. Each familiar moment looks curiously new, mainly due to a gun-metal colour palette which has the effect of emphasizing hair colour, particularly Dakota Johnson's fiery red locks. The loss of the intense colour schemes might be leave a sour note for many, but, personally, I quite like the concrete-urban aesthetic on display.

Where the trailer really delivers is in the sound-scape. It would be impossible to recreate the weird Euro-ProgRock insanity of Goblin, so what they have done here, an industrial mix inspired by the sniper sequence at the end of Full Metal Jacket, and the more bombastic elements of a Hans Zimmer score, is a seriously fantastic. Couple that with the slow-build editing, and we have a teaser trailer that does the medium justice.